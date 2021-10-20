4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,295,000

Private, custom home in The Harbour on a spacious corner lot that backs up to a quiet cove on beautiful Lake Norman. The main level offers a great layout for everyday living while the lake level is an entertainer’s dream with a wet bar, billiard/game room and media room. Tons of room for expansion in the partially finished basement. Relax in the private, fenced, back yard with fire pit or stroll down to the lake to enjoy your stationary dock and waterside deck with a beautiful sunrise view. Plenty of space for all your lake toys through the double doors at the back of home leading to a huge storage room. A pretty spiral staircase leads up to the upper-level balcony, and there is a patio at the lower level. Come live the good life at the lake!