RARE opportunity to purchase immediate income producing Lake Norman waterfront peninsula property with over $31,000 in reservations for next 3 months! This fully furnished home sits on one of the best lots off of Brawley School Road! Home is situated in a quiet and relaxed no-wake zone cove with gorgeous views at any time of the day! Beautiful sunrise sunlight shines through the multiple windows showcasing the beautiful Lake Norman views! Home features 4 Bedrooms plus an additional bunk room & additional living space w/ two beds. Two living rooms on main floor are great for entertaining and lounging! LARGE back deck overlooks the expansive grass yard & two sand beach areas, one including fire pit! Private dock & long pier allow any size boat to dock. Kitchen features granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Viking appliances and gas range! Large primary bedroom is accompanied by updated bathroom w/ dual vanities and tile shower! Designer river rock landscaping & so much more! Hot Tub!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,250,000
