4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,200,000

Stunning updated home on the 3rd Hole of TNGC. The main level floor plan features beautiful refinished hardwood floors, formal dining room, and private home office with gas fireplace. An enticing indoor living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace walks you out to large updated back porch and covered patio with new ceiling fans and lighting and connects to the renovated kitchen, which includes stylish Quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances creates an ideal floorpan for entertaining! A spacious main level primary suite boasts plantation shutters and new hardwood floors. 2nd level features new flooring, paint and light fixtures in the 3 spacious bedrooms and a large family room with a gas fireplace. A unique large media room, ideal for cozy movie nights is situated behind a unique hidden door in the family room. A deeded boat slip offers the ultimate LKN experience! New vapor barrier and spray foam insulation in crawl space and 2 new in-duct air purifiers installed.

