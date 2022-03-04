4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,200,000

Tucked into secluded privacy of a cul-de-sac lot, Tudor style home in The Point enjoys trees & pristine landscaping dotting the level yard. A covered back porch swirls fan breezes, with a fresh air patio below for springtime entertaining. Archways connect flowing rooms in the open/airy main level, with wood floors beneath. Crisp white built-ins accent a cozy stone FP with wood mantel in Great Room, opening to Dining space & Kitchen. White cabinetry w/custom vent hood above gas cooktop, granite tops, island & Stainless appls. Butler & walk-in pantries add storage. Flex room on main could be Formal DR/Office or LR. 1st floor Owner Suite features His/Her walk-ins & dual vanities. 3 full baths up serve 3 guest BRs, plus huge 17 x 17 Bonus Rm for Rec or Media. Another oversized room (11 x 19) used as Work/Study space could be ideal as Fitness or Hobby Room. A drop zone on main + 2 upper WI attics add all the storage you need. Trump Nat'l Golf & Swim/Tennis memberships available.