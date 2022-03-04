Tucked into secluded privacy of a cul-de-sac lot, Tudor style home in The Point enjoys trees & pristine landscaping dotting the level yard. A covered back porch swirls fan breezes, with a fresh air patio below for springtime entertaining. Archways connect flowing rooms in the open/airy main level, with wood floors beneath. Crisp white built-ins accent a cozy stone FP with wood mantel in Great Room, opening to Dining space & Kitchen. White cabinetry w/custom vent hood above gas cooktop, granite tops, island & Stainless appls. Butler & walk-in pantries add storage. Flex room on main could be Formal DR/Office or LR. 1st floor Owner Suite features His/Her walk-ins & dual vanities. 3 full baths up serve 3 guest BRs, plus huge 17 x 17 Bonus Rm for Rec or Media. Another oversized room (11 x 19) used as Work/Study space could be ideal as Fitness or Hobby Room. A drop zone on main + 2 upper WI attics add all the storage you need. Trump Nat'l Golf & Swim/Tennis memberships available.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
- Updated
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.