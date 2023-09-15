**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** STUNNING and luxurious remodeled home with personal boat slip for easy access to Lake Norman. Nothing was missed in the updating of this home. Elegant lake living at its finest! Updates include remodeled kitchen w/ stunning countertops & waterfall island. Full bathroom remodels create a spa like feel no matter where you stay. All windows updated to new power saving technology windows including the glass doors. New floor w/ engineered wood throughout entire home. New water heater, garage door, HVAC (w/ 10 year warranty). Backyard oasis includes new concrete movie theater w/ fireplace and projector. Firepit entertainment area plus New Deck. Stately beams in living room have been added plus a new EV charger & smart doorbell w/ wi-fi. All light fixtures changed & updated w/ smart technology. All the electrical & plumbing has been updated plus new & improved landscaping including new grass. New gutters & front shutters added. Incredible property w/ elegance coming from every room. MUST SEE!