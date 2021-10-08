RARE opportunity to purchase immediate income producing Lake Norman waterfront peninsula property with reservations galore! This fully furnished home sits on one of the best lots off of Brawley School Road! Home is situated in a quiet and relaxed no-wake zone cove with gorgeous views at any time of the day! Beautiful sunrise sunlight shines through the multiple windows showcasing the beautiful Lake Norman views! Home features 4 Bedrooms plus an additional bunk room & additional living space w/ two beds. Two living rooms on main floor are great for entertaining and lounging! LARGE back deck overlooks the expansive grass yard & two sand beach areas, one including fire pit! Private dock & long pier allow any size boat to dock. Kitchen features granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Viking appliances and gas range! Large primary bedroom is accompanied by updated bathroom w/ dual vanities and tile shower! Designer river rock landscaping & so much more! Hot Tub!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,195,000
