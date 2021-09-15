Room to roam inside and out! Every detail has been well thought out open floor plan! Gorgeous fireplace in Great room, private office for working at home, Dining room for holidays. Huge kitchen designed for you with spacious island, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, choice of appliances & counters plus breakfast room Media room for entertainment on main level. Secluded owner's suite with en suite & Walk in closet the size of a boutique! 2nd BR w/private bath on main. Every BR has private bath! Oversized outdoor living area for playing/relaxing outside as well as huge bonus room for indoor enjoyment Walk out basement. 3 car garage. Offsite septic fields leave even more room for large pool Have the home you've been dreaming of built for you in Hunt's Landing! New enclave of homes +spacious lots +cul de sac road. Ideal location close to lake, marinas, shopping, restaurants, medical, schools & commuting. Stucco & stone exteriors Add'l plans & lots available High end upscale homes to $1.5MM
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,188,529
