4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,150,000

GORGEOUS ESTATE, PRIVATE ACREAGE, SINGLE OWNER MASTERPIECE ONLY MINUTES FROM FINE DINING, HOSPITAL, I-77, LAKE NORMAN. IN GROUND SALTWATER POOL W/WATERFALL & LOUNGE LEDGE '16. EXTRA BUILDING HTD.&COOLED WALL MT. HEAT PUMPS. ATTACHED TO CARPORT W/OUTDOOR COVERED KENNELS, 5 RUNS, 7' FENCED PLAY YARD W/BLACK ALUMINUM FENCING. AUTO ENTHUSIAST'S FULLY INSULATED W/OIL FURNACE 36' X 40' METAL WORKSHOP ON SEPARATE GRAVEL DRIVEWAY W/FLAT PARKING LOT,14' CEILING,12' X 40' OVERHANG, 100 AMP POWER. SPRING FED CREEK YEARROUND. UNDERGROUND FENCING. EXQUISITE FINISHES THROUGHOUT. KIT. & BARS GRANITE, VIKING 6 BURNER GAS COOKTOP; VIKING PRO HOOD W/HEAT LAMP, KIT. AID CONVECTION OVEN, GE BUILT IN MICROWAVE, KITCHEN AID SXS CAB. FACED FRIDGE, GE DISHWASHER, SOARING GREAT ROOM FEATURES STONE FP, TRAYED CEILING BSMT. MEDIA RM. INC. THEATER EQUIPMENT, WET BAR & FP, WALK IN TILE SHWR. W/BODY SPRAYS OFF BSMT./POOL LEVEL ENTRY. SECURITY & SURROUND SOUND SYSTEMS, TREX DECKING ALL COV'D PORCHES. WOOD DECK '19.

