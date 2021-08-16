It's all about the LOCATION! This gorgeous home is just across the street from Trump National Golf Club world class country club amenities. The home backs to the desirable Village Walking Trail and the Deeded BOAT SLIP H16 is just a short walk away. This location is AMAZING! The main level floor plan features beautiful maple hardwood floors, a formal dining room, a private home office, two story great room with stone gas fire place, recently renovated kitchen with stylish Quartz countertops and newer stainless steel appliances, as well as a spacious main level master suite. The screened-in porch with brick flooring adds to your outside enjoyment. The upper level has three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, bonus room and a walk-in attic. The home boast surround sound, plantation shutters, a double staircase and a high quality roof with a gorgeous copper turret that was just installed in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Gre…
- Updated
On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen.…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
- Updated
‘John Lewis was a good man!”
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on I-40 in McDowell County. 4 were killed, ASPCA says.
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mountain for six dogs and a cat that went missing as a result of a wreck on Wednesday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …