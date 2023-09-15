Stunning, Transitional home on large lot nestled on a private cul-de-sac, minutes from downtown Davidson. Custom built home featuring 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, and saltwater pool on .57 acres! Main level features open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area overlooking the private backyard. Great room with coffered ceiling, built ins and fireplace. Study with large windows and guest bedroom w/ full bath. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and remarkable ensuite bathroom with freestanding tub, tiled shower, dual sink vanity and huge walk-in custom closet. Main level laundry room w/ sink. Upper-level features two spacious bedrooms w/ full bath. Large bonus room w/ bathroom & walk-in attic storage room. Covered back porch leading to the beautiful gunite saltwater pool with stone paver decking and built in stone grill station. Large fenced in backyard with tree buffer for privacy. Conveniently located to everything Lake Norman has to offer!