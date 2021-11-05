Calling all motorsports/RV enthusiasts!!! This property will amaze you with its 2,368 sq ft heated/cooled/plumbed attached garage and spacious brick home on over 2 private acres in the heart of Mooresville. Home has been updated with lots of custom-crafted touches and history throughout, too many to list. A large, custom stainless steel kitchen island designed and built by owners with Viking stovetop sits as the centerpiece in the large updated kitchen with endless cabinetry. Beautiful spacious sunroom with fireplace on back of home that leads out to private patio, 2 car carport and a driveway that allows for plenty of parking. Custom-built awnings installed over all entrances. A whole-house generator installed in 2020, home has 3 fireplaces, vapor barrier and dehumidifier added 2017. 4 HVAC units, upstairs unit replaced this year. This home is a must-see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
