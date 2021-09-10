 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000

This amazing estate on over an acre in the heart of the Langtree area is FULL of possibilities! Although there is little/no value in the home, the land itself on a gorgeous stretch of waterway is must-see. The wooded, private, gentle slope is a perfect place to build your dream home. The pier is massive and could one day be the place to be for entertainment, gatherings and more.

