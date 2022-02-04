 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,097,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,097,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,097,000

Open-concept design that allows light to flow beautifully from room to room. The kitchen is optimized for storage and designed for ease of cooking. The large island is the perfect gathering spot for a quick meal or entertaining buffet style. The master suite is tucked away on the main level for privacy while the remaining three bedrooms and a bonus are on the second floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert