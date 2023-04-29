Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, on a private 1.19 acre cul de sac lot complete with a pool, hot tub, fenced in yard, media room, and home gym! The gourmet kitchen features fantasy brown marble countertops, a 10 ft island with Bosch microwave drawer, Kucht Professional 7 burner stove/convection oven, and Thor kitchen wine cooler. At the end of the day relax in your main level primary suite complete with a zero entry shower, free standing soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Host overnight company on the main level guest bedroom currently being used as an office. Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms, media room, home gym and office. Outside enjoy the GUNITE salt water pool and spa complete with tanning ledge, waterfall, WiFi controls, and underwater lighting. Other upgrades include Rinnai tankless water heater, data/ethernet connections throughout home, shiplap accent fireplace wall, Graeber interior shutters, and irrigation in front yard.