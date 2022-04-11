4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,063,000

4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with an unfinished basement in the desirable Harbour at the Pointe community. Main level offers a formal living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of counter space & breakfast area, formal dining room and a office/bonus room. Upper level offers a large primary suite with bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms (1 BR could be used as large bonus/rec room), a bathroom and laundry room. Other features include a 3 car garage with storage closet, a screened porch, unfinished walk out basement, rear deck, quiet cul-de-sac street and a nice lot. Septic is for a 4 BR home and per septic layout there is plenty of space for a pool. The basement was in the process of being finished but still needs work. This home could use some updating (paint, carpet, floors refinished, etc) but has tons of potential.