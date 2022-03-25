Custom-Built Brick home on 2.22 acres in the lovely Huntington Ridge community - Cul-De-Sac Lot w/ the Perfect Spot for a Pool in the Back - FRANK BETZ Southern Living Design Collection - Large Living Rm w/ Gas-log FP & Tray Ceiling, Office w/ double-doors leading out to the Screened Sunroom. Kitchen w/ Granite countertops, Large Island, Cooktop w/ Exhaust Hood, Wall-mounted Oven & Microwave. Master Suite on the Main level w/ Double Tray Ceiling, Hardwood Floors, Lg Master Bath w/ Tile floor, Separate shower & Tiled Garden Tub. A 2nd Primary bedroom on the Main w/ Full Private Bath. 2nd Floor includes 2 roomy Guest BRs w/ Jack & Jill Bath in addition to a Lg Bonus/Rec Room & Computer Niche. The 2000sf Walk-out Basement is waiting for your buyers to customize it however they'd like - Would make a nice Game/Entertainment/Workout room/Workshop or 2nd Living Quarters w/ own Separate Entrance - already plumbed for Bath. Too much to list here - See attached 'Additional Features'.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,025,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…