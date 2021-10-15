GORGEOUS ESTATE, PRIVATE ACREAGE, SINGLE OWNER & ONLY MINUTES FROM FINE DINING, HOSPITAL, I-77, LAKE NORMAN. IN GROUND SALTWATER POOL W/WATERFALL & LOUNGE LEDGE '16. EXTRA BUILDING HTD.&COOLED WALL MT. HEAT PUMPS. ATCHD TO CARPORT W/OUTDOOR COVERED KENNELS, 5 RUNS, 7' FENCED PLAY YARD W/BLACK ALUMINUM FENCING. AUTO ENTHUSIAST'S FULLY INSUL. W/OIL FURNACE 36' X 40' METAL WORKSHOP ON SEP. DRVEWAY W/FLAT PKG. LOT, 14' CEILING, 100 AMP PWR. SPRING FED CREEK. UNDERGROUND FENCING. EXQUISITE FINISHES THROUGHOUT. KIT. & BARS GRANITE, VIKING 6 BURNER GAS COOKTOP; VIKING PRO HOOD W/HEAT LAMP, KIT. AID CONVECTION OVEN, GE BUILT IN MICROWAVE, KITCHEN AID SXS CAB. FACED FRIDGE, GE DISHWASHER, SOARING GREAT ROOM FEATURES STONE FP, TRAYED CEILING BSMT. MEDIA RM. INC. THEATER EQUIPMENT, WET BAR & FP, WALK IN TILE SHWR. W/BODY SPRAYS OFF BSMT./POOL LEVEL ENTRY. SECURITY & SURROUND SOUND SYSTEMS, TREX DECKING ALL COV'D PORCHES. WOOD DECK '19. TUB & WTR. HTR IN EXTRA BLDG TO BE REMOVED PRIOR TO CLOSING.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,000,000
