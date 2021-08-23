NEW PRICE! Time to check out this large home with walk-out basement and Private Dock! Flexible-floorplan home in a low-maintenance full brick exterior & wraparound Trex deck. Acre cul-de-sac lot & 1057 sf 3 car garage. Vaulted GR with gas FP is light-filled from French doors & skylights. Wood floors continue from 2 Story foyer into a formal DR for large gatherings, dressed in crown molding & a tray ceiling & into the Kitchen w/breakfast space, an eat-in bar & deck access. Stainless appliances include wall ovens. Undercabinet lights illuminate granite tops & a wonderful walk-in pantry has solid shelving. Master on the main level features an 11' deep walk-in closet. Ensuite bath has whirlpool tub, rainhead shower & dual vanities. 4 large rooms by open Loft up each have closets & fans to serve as Bedrooms, Bonus Rooms or to use for Rec/Gaming/Office spaces. One bedroom up with private bath, 2nd full bath has dual sinks for easy sharing. Finished basement with 2nd cozy gas fireplace has a spacious eat-in bar with wine fridge & icemaker included, plus fresh paint & new carpet some rooms. Spread out & enjoy the flexible spaces here for Billiards, Rec, Media or whatever you need more of! With full bath this level, easily create lower guest quarters by outfitting the bar as a kitchenette. 2 Heated unfinished rooms add abundant storage for the home, with large walk-in closet also behind the bar area. Need more Value-added extras? Enjoy peace of mind of having a gas generator included! Home also has gas grill line, surround sound, outdoor speaker & lake irrigation. Room for sideyard pool or visit the Community Pool for Pinnacle Shores residents in this section. Put this one on your list to see in person all the ways this home will suit the way you live!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,000,000
