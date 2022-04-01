Custom-Built Brick home on 2.22 acres in the lovely Huntington Ridge community - Cul-De-Sac Lot w/ the Perfect Spot for a Pool in the Back - FRANK BETZ Southern Living Design Collection - Large Living Rm w/ Gas-log FP & Tray Ceiling, Office w/ double-doors leading out to the Screened Sunroom. Kitchen w/ Granite countertops, Large Island, Cooktop w/ Exhaust Hood, Wall-mounted Oven & Microwave. Master Suite on the Main level w/ Double Tray Ceiling, Hardwood Floors, Lg Master Bath w/ Tile floor, Separate shower & Tiled Garden Tub. A 2nd Primary bedroom on the Main w/ Full Private Bath. 2nd Floor includes 2 roomy Guest BRs w/ Jack & Jill Bath in addition to a Lg Bonus/Rec Room & Computer Niche. The 2000sf Walk-out Basement is waiting for your buyers to customize it however they'd like - Would make a nice Game/Entertainment/Workout room/Workshop or 2nd Living Quarters w/ own Separate Entrance - already plumbed for Bath. Too much to list here - See attached 'Additional Features'.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,000,000
