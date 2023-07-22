Stunning Custom built 2 story home tucked away on a large private, wooded lot with seasonal lake views. Primary wing of the house offers a beautiful ensuite with a serene bath complete with soaking tub ,dual vanities and a walk in closet that is to die for !!This wing is rounded out with the perfect work from home office that has great natural light .A cooks dream kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets on both sides of the island. You will love your walk in pantry behind the frosted glass door. 2 story great room with stone gas log fireplace that opens onto the screened in porch gives you plenty of room for entertaining. A lot of living upstairs with the 3 spacious bedrooms and bonus room plus 3 full baths . Storage found in the walk-in attic. The Oversized 3 car garage is big enough for today SUV's or the ideal man cave .The builder really spared nothing in this fine home all the way down to the base boards in the garage! Look for lake views in winter. MUST SEE !