 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $0

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $0

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $0

Coming Spring 2022! Lakeshore Windstone is a quaint community in Mooresville, NC that is minutes from Lake Norman (NC's largest man-made lake). This new community has a variety of modern, open floor plans with stainless appliances and granite countertops! When it comes to location, included features and flexible floorplans it is apparent why you will want to call this hidden gem home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert