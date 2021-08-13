DELUXE COUNTRY ESTATE In perfect harmony with nature, this 21 acre PRIVATE HAVEN offers unrivaled quiet seclusion. Drive through the magnificent wooded acreage before reaching the plush Green, Green Grass & HOME. The distinctively appealing farm house portrays Charm, Personality & Comfort. Tremendous porches, front & back, offer complete relaxation, ideal for capturing a gorgeous sunrise, sunset or rainbow. An Exceptionally Gracious Interior has Main Level Master Suite/Garage/Office/Storage Rm, a Two Story Entry/Great Room/Kitchen, Incredible Rock Fireplace, Versatile Rooms on Upper Level for a 4th Bdrm (permitted by Environ. Health - build a closet or use the playroom). Enjoy a Luxury Master Suite w/Gas Log Fireplace, "Fab" Closet w/Built-ins & Tremendous Bath wired for TV, French & Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors, Sec. System & More. Workshop/3rd Car Garage, Two Bay Enclosed Shed & Two Bay Open Shed border Hunting Creek on the back side. Horses Permitted. WELCOME TO PARADISE!
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $985,000
