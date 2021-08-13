 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $985,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $985,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $985,000

DELUXE COUNTRY ESTATE In perfect harmony with nature, this 21 acre PRIVATE HAVEN offers unrivaled quiet seclusion. Drive through the magnificent wooded acreage before reaching the plush Green, Green Grass & HOME. The distinctively appealing farm house portrays Charm, Personality & Comfort. Tremendous porches, front & back, offer complete relaxation, ideal for capturing a gorgeous sunrise, sunset or rainbow. An Exceptionally Gracious Interior has Main Level Master Suite/Garage/Office/Storage Rm, a Two Story Entry/Great Room/Kitchen, Incredible Rock Fireplace, Versatile Rooms on Upper Level for a 4th Bdrm (permitted by Environ. Health - build a closet or use the playroom). Enjoy a Luxury Master Suite w/Gas Log Fireplace, "Fab" Closet w/Built-ins & Tremendous Bath wired for TV, French & Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors, Sec. System & More. Workshop/3rd Car Garage, Two Bay Enclosed Shed & Two Bay Open Shed border Hunting Creek on the back side. Horses Permitted. WELCOME TO PARADISE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert