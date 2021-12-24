DELUXE COUNTRY ESTATE In perfect harmony with nature, this 21 acre PRIVATE HAVEN offers unrivaled quiet seclusion. Drive through the beautiful wooded acreage before reaching the plush Green, Green Grass & HOME. The distinctively appealing farm house portrays Charm, Personality & Comfort. Tremendous porches, front & back, are the ideal settings for a gorgeous sunrise or sunset. An Exceptionally Gracious Interior offers a Main Level Primary Bedroom Suite/Garage/Office/Utility/Two Story Foyer & Great Room. The Rock Fireplace is Extraordinary & a Focal Point from the Breakfast & Living Rooms, as well as the Great Room. A Gas Log Fireplace-Fabulous Closet w/Built-ins-Tremendous Bath wired for TV-French & Pocket Doors are all featured in the Primary Suite. Exterior Buildings Include: Workshop/3rd Car Garage, Two Bay Semi-Enclosed Shed & Two Bay Open Shed bordering Hunting Creek. Horses Permitted. WELCOME TO PARADISE!
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $865,000
