 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $865,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $865,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $865,000

DELUXE COUNTRY ESTATE In perfect harmony with nature, this 21 acre PRIVATE HAVEN offers unrivaled quiet seclusion. Drive through the beautiful wooded acreage before reaching the plush Green, Green Grass & HOME. The distinctively appealing farm house portrays Charm, Personality & Comfort. Tremendous porches, front & back, are the ideal settings for a gorgeous sunrise or sunset. An Exceptionally Gracious Interior offers a Main Level Primary Bedroom Suite/Garage/Office/Utility/Two Story Foyer & Great Room. The Rock Fireplace is Extraordinary & a Focal Point from the Breakfast & Living Rooms, as well as the Great Room. A Gas Log Fireplace-Fabulous Closet w/Built-ins-Tremendous Bath wired for TV-French & Pocket Doors are all featured in the Primary Suite. Exterior Buildings Include: Workshop/3rd Car Garage, Two Bay Semi-Enclosed Shed & Two Bay Open Shed bordering Hunting Creek. Horses Permitted. WELCOME TO PARADISE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert