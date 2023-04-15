You will find fabulous function & style in the Burlington plan by Fine Line Homes – 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The HUGE great room affords flexibility and is open to the dining and kitchen with breakfast nook. An office is also located on the main level. Upstairs find the primary bedroom with fabulous bath and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, one with a private bath. The laundry is conveniently located with the bedrooms. Relax on the wrap-around front porch as you enjoy a wonderful view of the countryside. Please refer to agent for more details on the proposed addition.