You will find fabulous function & style in the Burlington plan by Fine Line Homes – 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The HUGE great room affords flexibility and is open to the dining and kitchen with breakfast nook. An office is also located on the main level. Upstairs find the primary bedroom with fabulous bath and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, one with a private bath. The laundry is conveniently located with the bedrooms. Relax on the wrap-around front porch as you enjoy a wonderful view of the countryside. Please refer to agent for more details on the proposed addition.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $647,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c…
Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the…
A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.