New roof and gutters, new insulation, new water heater, new HVAC units, new granite countertops, fresh paint... all on a large, flat yard with tons of storage in the extra detached garage! This beautiful brick colonial home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a "jack & jill" bath upstairs, and the open floorplan and wet bar are perfect for entertaining. The main level includes the primary suite, large great room with fireplace, dining room and living room or home office space. The garage is exceptional and the central vac makes housekeeping a breeze! Close to Mocksville but that private feeling with room to spread out. The detached garage has room to expand on the second level and the rocking chair front porch makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the summer evenings. The irrigation system will keep your landscape in tip top shape. Don't miss this home in sought after Colonial Estates in Davie County.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $619,900
