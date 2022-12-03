4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $572,000

Third Generation Homes welcomes you to your own country retreat in Summerlyn Farms. The charming front porch with Mahogany double doors greets you into a two-story foyer with intricate Wainscotting detail. Great room features a gas log fireplace and is open to the generous dining room. Large island with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinet space in the kitchen. The main level primary suite offers a decorative board and batten wall and tray ceilings, separate vanities, freestanding tub, and walk-in shower. Upstairs leads to 3 additional bedrooms, a large bonus room, and 2 full bathrooms. Covered back porch overlooks excellent back yard. Home is under construction. Please contact listing agent for timeline details. Ask about locking in an interest rate with builder's preferred lender.