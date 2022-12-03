4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $529,900

Your dreamhouse is underway by Third Generation Homes in the rolling hills of Summerlyn Farms! This open floor plan is functional and planned finishes will be stunning. Character abounds with Craftsman cove molding, Wainscotting, and board and batten details. The main level primary suite offers a huge walk-in closet, double vanity, freestanding tub, and separate shower. A second main level bedroom is perfect for guests or for use as a home office. Generous great room with gas log fireplace is open to the kitchen, offering a large island, granite countertops, pantry, and sink overlooking the incredible back yard. Two additional bedrooms up plus a large bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom. Home is under construction. See photos for a similarly built completed home. (Note: Photos shown are not an exact representation of this listing. Finishes will be different.) Contact listing agent for construction timeline details. Lock in interest rate w/ builder's preferred lender.