4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $455,000

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to your own quality constructed home built by one of the area's most well-known builders, Karl Stimpson Builders Inc, Perfectly located between Winston Salem and Statesville situated on .74 acres, this 4 bedroom home is exactly what you've been waiting for! Boasting 3 bedrooms on the main level, chef's kitchen with gas range, Cathedral ceilings, spacious primary bedroom with large closet, Repurposed heart pine timber beams( from old Salisbury Train Station) and, so much more. Call and schedule your appointment today to view this beautiful new home!