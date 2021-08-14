Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to your own quality constructed home built by one of the area's most well-known builders, Karl Stimpson Builders Inc, Perfectly located between Winston Salem and Statesville situated on .74 acres, this 4 bedroom home is exactly what you've been waiting for! Boasting 3 bedrooms on the main level, chef's kitchen with gas range, Cathedral ceilings, spacious primary bedroom with large closet, Repurposed heart pine timber beams( from old Salisbury Train Station) and, so much more. Call and schedule your appointment today to view this beautiful new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
- Updated
On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen.…
April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Gre…
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
- Updated
‘John Lewis was a good man!”
Principal Jonathan Nicastro walked into the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Dimishi Long to present her with her “Teacher of the Year’’ award…
I know that there is not a person reading my editorial that isn’t sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19. I get it. We all feel that way but…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…