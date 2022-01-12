A mile & a half from historic downtown Mocsksville, this gorgeous Colonial style home on 1.65 acre lot with full basement is a must see! 4bdrm/4.1baths. Three bdrms have private bathrooms. Primary bdrm can be on main level or upstairs. Roof 2019, heat pumps 2018/2019, H2O heater 2018, new carpet & laminate floors. Movie projector & screen remain. Bluetooth thermostat, cedar closet, rooftop access overlooks private backyard, large circular driveway, side entry garage with separate driveway with extra parking spaces. Office has a closet, could be used as bdrm. Full basement with brick fireplace and private entrance. 43x14 sunroom with exposed beams overlooks gazebo in backyard. Cozy wood paneled den with stone fireplace, marble floors in foyer. Convenient to community center, has pool and activities. Minutes away from downtown Mocksville, enjoy restaurants, coffee, ice cream and local shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $445,000
