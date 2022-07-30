Beautiful & spacious is an understatement with this new home located in Highland Place community located on a corner homesite! Yes, the Kyle plan is sure to please featuring elegant brick exterior accents, welcoming foyer that opens up to your main level office plus a formal dining room. Expansive great room adjoins the kitchen with island boasting modern gray cabinets & glistening granite counters! Upper level Primary bedroom is HUGE to say the least with vaulted ceiling & en-suite plus a large walk in closet. Wait there is more...loft area is a perfect spot for game night & 3 more spacious bedrooms provides room for everyone! Highland Place gives you the best of both worlds being just 3 minutes to I-40 and shopping, yet gives a hometown feel. Wonderful area if you work in Winston Salem, Statesville, or Mooresville! Welcome to your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $325,990
