 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $321,490

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $321,490

Fabulous Kyle plan under construction in Express Homes newest community. Highland Place offers large homesites with country living at it's best. 3 minutes to I-40 and shopping. Wonderful area if you work in Winston, Statesville, or Mooresville. Kyle plan offers office on main level plus formal dining room. Large open kitchen with Shaker style Gray cabinets and granite countertops. Primary suite upstairs features vaulted ceiling. Primary bath has large 5' shower, double quartz top vanity and linen closet. 3 more secondary bedrooms upstairs plus a central loft area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert