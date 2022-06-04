4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,490

The awesome Kyle Plan on a large corner lot. This plan offers Office as you enter the home with double glass doors. Foyer leads to Formal Dining room. Large family room open to kitchen with island and bright Cane Sugar Cabinets with Ornamental White Granite countertops. Walk in pantry and Laundry on the main. Primary upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large 5' walk in shower. 3 other secondary bedrooms upstairs surround the common Loft area. Another great home in an ideal community.