BRAND NEW HOME ON AN ACRE!! Don't let this one slip by...4 bedrooms 2.5 baths PLUS a loft and an open flow that you will love! The Penwell plan boasts an eye-catching brick facade which draws you right into the front door of this home. Welcoming foyer leads to the spacious great room adjoining your cook's kitchen featuring glistening granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & more! But don't forget about the main level dedicated office with beautiful french doors...WOW! Head upstairs to relax in the Primary bedroom with en-suite when the day is done which provides double vanity, HUGE shower and walk in closet! Did I mention each of the 4 bedrooms offer their individual walk in closet?? All of this on an acre homesite located in Highland Place community, THIS IS THE ONE!