4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $311,490

Awesome Kyle plan on .71 acre Lot!! Beautiful countryside living in Highland Place community! Kyle features office on main floor plus formal dining room. Lots of windows to fill this home with light. Kitchen with walk in pantry and center work island. Cane Shadow-Gray shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the large open kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double quartz vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double quartz sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area and 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.