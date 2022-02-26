Awesome Kyle plan on .71 acre Lot!! Beautiful countryside living in Highland Place community! Kyle features office on main floor plus formal dining room. Lots of windows to fill this home with light. Kitchen with walk in pantry and center work island. Cane Shadow-Gray shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the large open kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double quartz vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double quartz sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area and 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $311,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
HICKORY—North Iredell had no intention of leaving Hickory without a win Thursday night. The body language and focus made that much clear. Not …
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.