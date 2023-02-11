Beautiful Penwell plan in Highland Place. The Penwell contains an office/study on main floor, an open kitchen, dining and great room for entertaining. Granite countertops, shaker style Cane Sugar cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen with a wonderful island. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet and there is an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double quartz sinks and 3 additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $311,140
