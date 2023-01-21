4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $310,990
The rats are coming! The rats are coming!
A Mooresville man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and killed his wife.
As Lt. Gary Simpson opened the back door of his patrol car, Abby eagerly jumped inside, ready to head off to work.
Deputies checking on the welfare of a Troutman man found him dead inside his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, along with top officials from local law enforcement, held a news conference at Oakw…
Michigan State freshman Olivia Zsarmani (South Iredell H.S.) and Spartans teammate Delanie Harkness scored a pair of 9.900s to share first pla…
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A stop for a traffic violation resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman for possession of heroin.
Twenty-five years ago:
Authorities said a woman ran a fundraising scam for a young girl with a life-threatening illness. Tammy Ann Domenick, 53, formerly of Buckingham Court, Troutman, is facing six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. She is currently in custody in Arizona awaiting extradition to Iredell County.