4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $309,990

The Kyle plan in Highland Place features beautiful countryside living, views galore, located in Mocksville, NC. It features an office on main floor plus formal dining room. Kitchen with walk in pantry & center work island. Cane Sugar cabinets & stainless-steel appliances. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area & 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-wave door lock, a Z-wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

