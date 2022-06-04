 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $309,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $309,990

Chelsea plan in Highland Place!! Lot 41 on .84 acre is a charm with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with Study on main floor. Massive Primary bedroom with walk in closet that is like another room!! Nice kitchen with eating bar. Formal Dining room and large Family Room. All secondary bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets. Laundry upstairs make things extra easy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert