4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $309,440

Awesome Hayden plan in Highland Place. Open plan with Study and full bath on main floor. Large flex room to use for Living Room, Formal Dining Room, music room or office. All that plus large kitchen island with room for bar stools Walk in pantry and large area for dining. Cane Sugar cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Central location stairs has a charming overlook. Upstairs laundry room, primary bedroom with large 5' shower and 2 closets. Open loft surrounded by 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath with double sinks and separate tub/shower and toilet area. Great plan in a beautiful new community. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.