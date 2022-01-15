 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $308,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $308,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $308,990

Highland Place has it all!! Large homesites and awesome floorplans! Kyle plan is waiting for you with main level Office as you enter. Formal Dining, plus kitchen with island open to the family room. Contemporary Gray Shaker style cabinets and granite countertops all with stainless appliances. Primary bedroom upstairs features vaulted ceiling, bath with large 5' step in shower and double vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms surround a functional Loft area. Don't wait! Call Highland Place Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert