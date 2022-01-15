4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $308,990

Highland Place has it all!! Large homesites and awesome floorplans! Kyle plan is waiting for you with main level Office as you enter. Formal Dining, plus kitchen with island open to the family room. Contemporary Gray Shaker style cabinets and granite countertops all with stainless appliances. Primary bedroom upstairs features vaulted ceiling, bath with large 5' step in shower and double vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms surround a functional Loft area. Don't wait! Call Highland Place Home!