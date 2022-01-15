Amazing Hayden Plan in Davie County!! Highland Place is close to everything with the peaceful setting of the countryside. Hayden plan features "Flex" space as you walk in. Space for Sitting Room,Formal Dining, Office, Home School, Music room, what ever you need it to be. Study and full bath on main floor plus large,bright open kitchen with island. Contemporary Gray Shaker style cabinets and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen that is open to the family room. Primary bedroom upstairs with "His and Hers" closets. Laundry room upstairs plus 3 secondary bedrooms plus an open Loft area. Hall bath features double sinks and linen closet with separate toilet/tub/shower room.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $307,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnig…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 2-8.