4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $300,490

Highland Place and the popular Kyle plan and features beautiful countryside living and views galore! Location and easy access to I-40 and Highway 601 makes this community so popular. The Kyle features an office on main floor plus formal dining room. Lots of windows fill this home with light. Kitchen with walk in pantry and center work island. Cane Sugar shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the large open kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double quartz vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area and 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.