Highland Place and the popular Kyle plan and features beautiful countryside living and views galore! Location and easy access to I-40 and Highway 601 makes this community so popular. The Kyle features an office on main floor plus formal dining room. Lots of windows fill this home with light. Kitchen with walk in pantry and center work island. Cane Sugar shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the large open kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double quartz vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area and 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $300,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deaths of two children in separate all-terrain vehicle incidents have local first responders mourning as both were the children of the sam…
“Dawson lived life,” the Rev. Wesley Morris said. “And he lived life with the love that was all around him.”
College football player was fatally shot in Hickory. A suspect says she helped lure him there, court documents allege.
A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at Civitan Courts Apartments in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbing him, a suspect in the case told police.
“I love you and I am here,” were the words the Rev. Donnie Wise advised those at the funeral of Talon Scott Dyson to say to the boy’s grieving…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
- Updated
August 27, 2021. Statesville’s home opener against South Iredell. The Greyhounds were 1-0 having kicked off the season with a road win at Cars…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
After feeding more than100 children on Thanksgiving, why stop there, thought a group of Iredell County volunteers. For Christmas, they joined …
Your baby wakes up with flushed cheeks, warm skin, a runny nose, and a cough. You grab the thermometer and it reads 101° F. As a parent, you w…