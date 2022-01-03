4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $298,490

Fabulous Kyle plan under construction in Express Homes newest community. Highland Place offers large homesites with country living at it's best. 3 minutes to I-40 and shopping. Wonderful area if you work in Winston, Statesville, or Mooresville. Kyle plan offers office on main level plus formal dining room. Large open kitchen with Shaker style Gray cabinets and granite countertops. Primary suite upstairs features vaulted ceiling. Primary bath has large 5' shower, double quartz top vanity and linen closet. 3 more secondary bedrooms upstairs plus a central loft area.