Highland Place and the popular Kyle plan and features beautiful countryside living and views galore! Location and easy access to I-40 and Highway 601 makes this community so popular. The Kyle features an office on main floor plus formal dining room. Lots of windows fill this home with light. Kitchen with walk in pantry and center work island. Cane Sugar shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the large open kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen as you enter from the garage. Upstairs features Primary suite with vaulted ceiling. Large 5' shower in bath with double quartz vanity and linen closet. Hall bath with double sinks and access to guest bedroom, plus upstairs Loft area and 2 more additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $298,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Family of victim rushes out of Catawba courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a problem that has plagued them for nearly a decade: the widening of N.C. 150.
- Updated
There’s a mass grave in Iredell County. It’s not too far outside of Downtown Statesville really. People drive near it all the time. Its off of…
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Throughout my career in the private sector as well as during my service as a former member of the North Carolina State House of Representative…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
Third Creek Middle and Third Creek Elementary schools were locked down Wednesday after the potential of a weapon was reported on campus, but a…