4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $297,140

NEW CONSTRUCTION ON OVER AN ACRE! Don't miss out on this one located in Highland Place community featuring the Penwell plan. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths and a dedicated office / study on the main level creating the ideal arrangement for your home office. Fall in love with the openness of this new home starting with the great room which nicely adjoins the cook's kitchen boasting cane sugar white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & glistening granite counter tops! Davison vinyl flows thru the main level for a seamless wood-look with plush carpet upstairs. Primary retreat is LARGE (17X15) & has a massive walk in closet, double vanities & stand-up shower! Gotta love it! Highland Place is conveniently located close to plenty of shopping, restaurants, minutes to the expressway for traveling to the Triad or Charlotte area...WELCOME HOME! (USDA ELIGIBLE AREA)