4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $294,990

New Floorplan in New Community!! Be the first to move into the Hayden plan. Beautiful open plan with Study and full bath on main floor. Kitchen opens to family room with large island and walk in pantry. Light and Bright with Cane "Sugar" cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless appliances and accent lighting. Primary bedroom upstairs with beautiful bath featuring 5' shower and "His and Hers" walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs with 3 secondary bedrooms plus a Loft area. The Hayden is sure to be a top seller!!

