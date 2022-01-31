 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $289,000

top to bottom remodel, New kitchen, baths flooring, paint, fixtures, windows, doors, paint and so much more. Unique decor with plenty of room all on one level. Pocket neighborhood with well kept homes in the neighborhood. Wood burning fireplace is the center of the large main living area within the very open floorplan MOTIVAVED SELLER

