Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Kingston Plan Including a versatile flex room and an open-concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). On the 2nd floor are all the bedrooms and the laundry room. The suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This plan also includes an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $287,990
