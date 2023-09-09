Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Kingston Plan Including a versatile flex room and an open-concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). On the 2nd floor are all the bedrooms and the laundry room. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This plan also includes an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $278,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as Statesville police searched for suspect in assault case.
A homeless man and woman suffered multiple lacerations from a machete during an altercation in Statesville, according to police.
A 15-year-old is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and injury to personal property, following arrest at Stat…
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.