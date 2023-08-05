Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Kingston Plan Including a versatile flex room and an open-concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). On the 2nd floor are all the bedrooms and the laundry room. The suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This plan also includes an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $273,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 16-year-old was attacked at a home on Tabor Road on Friday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
Mooresville native Julia Scoles and beach volleyball playing partner Betsi Flint advanced to the Pro Volleyball World Tour Elite 16 Final in M…
A vehicle collision in Alexander County killed two men Tuesday morning.
Best Little Pizza in Troutman, 636 N. Main St., Troutman, 98.5/A
Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $…